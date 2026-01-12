President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week, driven by positive sentiment toward his diplomacy and economic policies, a survey showed Monday.

According to the survey by Realmeter commissioned by a local news outlet, 56.8 percent gave a positive assessment of Lee's job performance, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous week.

Negative assessment of Lee fell 3.6 percentage points to 37.8 percent.

Realmeter attributed the increase to Lee's diplomatic and economic achievements, including his recent successful summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a bullish stock market.

During the summit, the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral economic ties and promote peace regarding North Korea.

The two sides also addressed sensitive issues, including China's steel structures in overlapping territorial waters of the Yellow Sea, which Seoul views as potential groundwork for territorial claims.

The survey was conducted on 2,530 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,006 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 2.1 percentage points to 47.8 percent.

Support for the main opposition People Power Party shed 2 percentage points to 33.5 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)