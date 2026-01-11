A Seoul city councilor returned from the United States Sunday to face a police investigation into allegations she bribed a former ruling party lawmaker for a nomination in the 2022 local elections.

Kim Kyung arrived through Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, 11 days after she left the country and headed to the US to meet her child.

The timing of her departure had raised suspicions as the police had just begun an investigation into the allegations she gave 100 million won (US$68,500) to an aide of Rep. Kang Sun-woo, formerly of the Democratic Party.

"I will faithfully undergo the investigation," Kim told reporters at the airport, where she was met by police officers.

Asked why she left the country when a police investigation was under way, she replied, "It was a commitment I made a long time ago."

The councilor did not respond to questions about whether she admits to giving the 100 million won. On Friday, it was reported that she had acknowledged giving and getting the money back in a statement recently submitted to police.

Kim invited further criticism last week after she was spotted attending CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, she reportedly did not meet with her child.

Also Sunday, police raided Kim's office and home, as well as the homes of Kang and her former aide. (Yonhap)