The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for Seoul to provide a detailed explanation about recent drone incursion, claiming that the drone from South Korea clearly violated the North's airspace.

Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, made the remarks as South Korea's defense ministry denied Pyongyang's claim about the drone incursions from the South's military, raising the possibility that private entities may have been involved in the alleged drone operations.

"Fortunately, the ROK's military expressed an official stand that it was not

done by itself and that it has no intention to provoke or irritate us," Kim said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency. ROK is short for the Republic of Korea, the official name of South Korea.

"But a detail explanation should be made about the actual case of a drone that

crossed the southern border of our republic from the ROK," Kim said.

Kim also expressed her personal appreciation that South Korea's defense ministry "took a wise choice" for announcing its official stance of not provoking North Korea when it denied the North's claim.

Kim, however said the drone incursions, whether carried out by the military or civilians, constituted a violation of the North's airspace, warning that Seoul will face terrible consequences if it opts for another provocation.

"Clear is just the fact that the drone from the ROK violated the airspace of

our country," Kim said. "If the ROK opts for provocation against us again in the future, it will never be able to deal with the terrible consequences to be entailed by it."

She claimed the video data retrieved from the drones was undeniably related to a uranium mine, the now-suspended inter-Korean joint industrial complex in Kaesong in the North and North Korean border guard posts, demanding an "explanation" from Seoul.

Kim also warned, "If they brand it as a deed of a civilian organization and then try to assert a theory that it is not an infringement upon the sovereignty, they will see a lot of UAVs by the DPRK's civilian organizations."

DPRK means the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

In a statement previous day by a spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, the North said that South Korea infringed upon its sovereignty with drone incursions in September last year and Jan. 4, adding that the drones were struck down by electronic means and fell near Kaesong.

The regime called South Korea as "the most hostile" enemy and warned that it should be ready to "pay a high price."

On the same day, President Lee Jae Myung ordered the creation of a joint military-police investigation team to look into the possibility that private were behind the drone operations. (Yonhap)