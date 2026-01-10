Five people were killed Saturday in multiple accidents on a highway in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang suspected to have been caused by black ice, authorities said.

One of the accidents happened at 6:20 a.m. near an interchange in the Sangju section of the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway, when a truck tumbled out of the road after ramming into a guardrail while trying to avoid a vehicle that had stopped. The truck driver was killed.

Other accidents reported in the area include a sedan crash that killed all four people on board. Police are investigating whether the accident is connected to another pileup reported in the area involving a trailer vehicle.

In another accident, a sport utility vehicle erupted into flames after colliding with a truck and crashing into a guardrail near the interchange at 6:35 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., the death toll stood at five with multiple people injured. Police believe more than 20 vehicles were involved in the accidents.

Due to the accidents, traffic on parts of the highway was temporarily restricted.

Authorities are investigating the crashes and suspect they were caused by black ice formed when snow or rain freezes. (Yonhap)