Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said cooperation between her country and South Korea is "more important than ever" in an increasingly grave international situation, a group of South Korean lawmakers said Saturday.

On Friday, Takaichi met South Korean lawmakers from the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union and the parliamentary foreign affairs and unification committee during their visit to Japan, according to the group of lawmakers.

It quoted Takaichi as saying friendly cooperation between the two countries is "more important than ever" in an international situation, including economic security, becoming increasingly grave.

Takaichi's remarks came as she is set to meet President Lee Jae Myung for a summit in Japan on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During Friday's meeting, Takaichi also voiced the importance of the need to continue "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits between the two countries, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States, the group said.

Deputy Assembly Speaker Rep. Joo Ho-young, who leads the joint parliamentary group, called for developing bilateral relations so that it turns good opportunities into "win-win" situations.

The group of lawmakers also gifted Takaichi South Korean cosmetic products and dried seaweed, known as "gim" in Korean. (Yonhap)