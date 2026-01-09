Dreame Technology Wins Best of CES 2026 Honors for World-First Robotic Arm Air Conditioning System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is reported by Shuzhi Society:

At CES 2026, Dreame, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, captured global attention with the launch of its X-Wind Air Conditioner, featuring the world's first dual robotic arm airflow system. This breakthrough in "active airflow" redefines personalized comfort through precision engineering and artificial intelligence, earning recognition from industry experts including the China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute (CHEARI), which highlighted it as a demonstration of Chinese brands' global innovation strength. Furthermore, the product's revolutionary design has been honored with prestigious media accolades, receiving the "Best of CES 2026" award from both leading technology outlets, Geekspin and Techfinitive.

World-First Dual Robotic Arms Enable True Personalized Comfort

The X-Wind series achieves a foundational breakthrough with its pioneering dual robotic arm airflow technology. Each arm operates independently, equipped with directional blades and a base plate, creating distinct airflow zones within a single space. This allows the system to cater simultaneously to different preferences—such as providing gentle airflow for a resting family member while delivering stronger cooling to another engaged in activity. When fully extended, the arms produce a natural, wide-angle airflow covering 126°, ensuring even temperature distribution without the discomfort of direct drafts. Distributors, designers, and media from around the world have expressed strong recognition of the design and innovative aesthetics of the Dreame Robotic Arm Air Conditioner and its whole-home intelligent ecosystem.

Intelligent Adaptation with Millimeter-Wave Precision

Beyond physical innovation, the X-Wind integrates Dreame's FlexEngine™ millimeter-level control system and deep AI algorithms to deliver a truly responsive experience. Using millimeter-wave radar, the system detects user location, movement, and activity, then intelligently adjusts airflow direction, intensity, and even the sensation of the wind—shifting between strong wind, gentle wind and subtle wind. The AI also optimizes energy use by reducing airflow when not needed, balancing comfort with efficiency. Visitors at Dreame's bustling CES booth queued to experience this smart, adaptive climate control firsthand.

Product Availability and Price

Following its initial launch in China, the Dreame X-Wind is anticipated to be introduced to the North American market in 2026. Further details regarding specific regional pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Dreame's X-Wind Air Conditioner is more than a product upgrade—it is a statement of how intelligent, human-centered design can transform everyday experiences. The recognition from Geekspin and Techfinitive underscores its status as a standout innovation at the world's premier tech showcase. By merging robotic agility with environmental awareness, Dreame continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the smart home.

About Dreame Technology