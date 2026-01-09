South Korea has confirmed an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm, bringing the total number of cases this season to 34, officials said Friday.

The latest case was found at a duck farm in Naju, about 285 kilometers south of Seoul, where some 27,000 ducks are raised, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

Authorities have restricted access to the farm, begun culling the birds, and are investigating the case.

The virus has now spread to more than 20 cities and counties, raising concerns about further infections.

To detect cases at an early stage, authorities plan to conduct intensive inspections of breeder duck farms and hatcheries across the nation, officials said.