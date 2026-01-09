Graphic designer Haley Oh is gaining international recognition through consecutive wins at major global design awards, strengthening her profile on the global design stage.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Oh works as a user experience (UX) designer at Microsoft, contributing to digital experience design and UX prototyping.

Oh holds an MFA in graphic design from ArtCenter College of Design, where her academic research focused on typography and visual systems. That research later evolved into award-winning independent projects, reflecting both academic depth and professional competitiveness.

Among her most recognized works is an independent rebranding research project inspired by the Chinati Foundation, a contemporary art institution in Texas.

Although not officially commissioned or affiliated with the foundation, the project has received multiple international awards for its conceptual rigor and execution. The work interprets artist Donald Judd’s minimalist philosophy through restrained typography and a structured graphic system.

The project was named student winner in graphic design/typography at the DNA Paris Design Award, and later received a bronze award at the WBDS Creative Design Awards 2025/26.

Oh has also earned honors at the Creative Communication Awards, including best of best (2024) for the First Peoples Cultural Festival, along with additional recognitions across Europe and beyond, reinforcing her growing body of specialized work in graphic design and digital experience design.