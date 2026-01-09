LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is reported by Shuzhi Society

At a launch event held today at CES 2026, Dreame Robot Laundry, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, officially introduced its flagship laundry solution, the AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 and the Embodied AI Laundry Care Robot, to the North American market. The newly launched product L9 has been honored with the "Best of CES 2026" award by leading tech media outlets TECHAERIS and Techlicious, showcasing a significant leap in intelligent, hands-free fabric care powered by proprietary AI and world-leading systems.

AI embodied laundry care robot: The future family's laundry companion

Dreame's first AI embodied laundry care robot integrates cutting-edge "embodied intelligence technology" with household laundry care scenarios, leading the evolution from "automation" to "autonomy" in laundry. Equipped with a self-developed AI multimodal sensing system, the robot uses visual, tactile, and other sensors to accurately identify your intentions and stain levels for intelligent sorting. Its outstanding feature is a high-precision bionic robotic arm, which employs advanced control algorithms to mimic the gentle grasping and adaptive movement of human hands, enabling delicate and precise handling of various fabrics.

In real-world home applications, the robot independently performs the entire laundry cycle—from sorting and collecting clothes to washing and drying. It can sense its surroundings, plan optimal routes, and continuously learn user habits to offer personalized laundry solutions.

Fully Integrated Design: A Fusion of Function and Aesthetics

The L9 Set features a Fully Integrated Design, serving not only as a high-performance appliance but also as an enhancement to home aesthetics. Its sleek, fully fit-in body is tailored for standard 700mm cabinets, allowing it to blend seamlessly into modern living spaces.

The four core advantages make L9 stand out

The L9's AI Full-Wash Control intelligently identifies the load and dynamically optimizes cleaning for efficiency with less residue. Advanced hygiene care is achieved through high-temp sterilization & mite removal cycle with drum auto-clean. The dual-inverter heat pump dryer offers thorough, fast, and efficient drying. Additionally, the PressFree function smooths a shirt in 25 minutes, while FreshLoop Plasma Fresh Air Circulation prevents odors and reduces wrinkles for up to 12 hours for the forgotten laundry.

Product Availability and Price

The Dreame AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 will be launched on the Dreame official website and AliExpress in March 2026.