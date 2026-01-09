South Korea is expected to face heavy snowfall and severe cold this weekend, with inland temperatures dropping to as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast snow for most of the country on Saturday, except for eastern regions, as cold air moves southward from the north and strengthens winter conditions nationwide. Precipitation is expected to begin early in central regions before spreading and intensifying throughout the day.

Gangwon Province’s northern inland areas and mountainous regions could receive up to 15 centimeters of snow, while eastern Gyeonggi Province is expected to see 3 to 8 centimeters. Snow accumulation in Seoul and Incheon is forecast at around 1 to 3 centimeters.

In the Seoul metropolitan area, precipitation is expected to begin as rain before changing to snow later in the day as temperatures fall.

Eastern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province will likely witness snow from morning through afternoon, while North Jeolla Province may experience heavy snowfall from afternoon into nighttime. Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are expected to see intense snowfall overnight, reaching up to 5 centimeters per hour.

After the snow, strong winds and cold wave conditions are expected to grip the country Sunday. Morning temperatures are forecast to fall below minus 5 degrees nationwide, with inland regions dropping to around minus 10 degrees and some areas reaching minus 14 degrees. Strong winds are expected to further lower perceived temperatures.

Cold air is expected to persist into next week, with additional rain or snow possible in central regions on Monday afternoon.