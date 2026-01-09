BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, is redefining creative collaboration by integrating AI into the heart of content production. Over the past year, the company has continued to turn innovation into practice, launching two flagship initiatives, the "Beyond Tools, Toward Teammates" AI Short Film Creation Competition and the"Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater" Storytelling Lab. These initiatives have brought together more than 2,600 creators from over 30 countries and regions, aiming to connect, support, and uncover the creative voices shaping storytelling in the AI era.

In July 2025, iQIYI launched the "Beyond Tools, Toward Teammates" AI Short Film Creation Competition in partnership with Google and ByteDance's Volcano Engine, showcasing how AI is reshaping creative expression in filmmaking. Two months later, iQIYI unveiled the "Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater" Storytelling Lab, led by Academy Award-winning Cinematographer and Director Mr. Peter Pau. The program cultivates professional filmmakers in AI-powered production, bridging artistic vision with emerging technologies. The selected works from the lab are expected to premiere on the iQIYI platform in Q1 2026.

Through interviews with participating creators, iQIYI found that, despite the rapid and visible advances in AI over the past year, most creators arrived at the same conclusion: while AI is a powerful amplifier of imagination, it can never replace the unique spark of human creativity.

Different Creators, One Shared Curiosity

Youxue CHEN – First-prize Winner of"Beyond Tools, Toward Teammates" AI Short Film Creation Competition

"For me, the value of AI isn't just about efficiency or lowering costs, it's making the impossible tangible," said CHEN, whose film "Happy Land" won first prize. Using AI, CHEN revisited a story he had once shelved for being "too hard to shoot", discovering new emotional depth through experimentation. "The real challenge wasn't showcasing AI's spectacle, but moving the audience. With this work, we found a reliable creative method and that's just the beginning. We stand at the threshold of a new era, where imagination knows no limits."

Mario and Linda – Finalist of "Beyond Tools, Toward Teammates" AI Short Film Creation Competition

The Indonesian husband-and-wife team behind "Grow" describes their project as a reflection on life's journey and resilience. Using AI, they combined emotional storytelling with artistic cinematography. For them, AI wasn't a replacement but an enabler: "It is a useful tool that helps us bring our creative ideas to life more easily, quickly, and efficiently. It has also empowered parents like us to create from home, surrounded by our children at play, bringing our stories and imagination into the captivating world of cinema."

Liu ZHENG – Finalist of "Beyond Tools, Toward Teammates" AI Short Film Creation Competition

"AI isn't a substitute, it's a superpower," said ZHENG, a professional producer. "I used to have vivid images in my mind that I couldn't bring to life on my own; now, AI has become my most direct translator, turning boundless imagination into reality. Seeing all those prompts evolve into a coherent story and watching the parallel world I envisioned come alive was an unparalleled sense of accomplishment. My goal for 2026 is to take on a new challenge as a producer and create a larger, more ambitious AI-powered film."

