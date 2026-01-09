Actor Moon So-ri and K-pop dance choreographer Lia Kim will share the stage for the first time in a new performance exploring memory, emotion and the body through movement and spoken word.

The show is choreographed and directed by acclaimed Korean contemporary choreographer Ahn Ae-soon.

Ahn introduced “Dance Speaks” as a performance that translates the memories and emotions accumulated in the body into language and movement. The work aims to capture the journey of two bodies that have experienced isolation in their respective fields and move toward one another through the shared language of dance.

“In this performance, dance is not an object of appreciation,” Ahn said. “It becomes the most honest language through which each body bears witness to the time it has lived through.”

Moon is one of Korea’s prominent film actors, known for roles in “Peppermint Candy” and “Forever the Moment.” She won the best new actress award at the Venice Film Festival for “Oasis” and received the Blue Dragon Film Award for best actress for “Three Sisters.”

Kim is a choreographer and performance director who has worked with numerous K-pop artists, including Blackpink, for whom she choreographed the music video “Jump,” as well as Hwasa and Sistar19.

“Dance Speaks: Moon So-ri x Lia Kim” runs on Jan. 22 and 23 at the Gangbuk Culture & Arts Center in northern Seoul.