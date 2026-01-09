Taeyeon of Girls' Generation has decided to stay with label SM Entertainment, the company said Friday, confirming that the singer had renewed her contract.

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 as the leader and main vocalist of the group and in 2015 forged a path as a solo singer, releasing numerous hits over the past decade.

Her solo discography includes three albums, six EPs and a slew of singles. Tayeon's most popular songs have since been compiled into the 24-track set “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” which was released last month.

By 2022, she had sold over 1 million copies of her albums combined, the most for a K-pop female solo artist. Her third solo album “INVU” from 2022 remains among the top 15 albums by a K-pop female solo artist in terms of first-week sales.