Tomorrow X Together will host concerts in Seoul from Feb. 27 to March 1 in celebration of its seventh debut anniversary, announced label Big Hit Music.

The five-member group will also broadcast the performances online to mark the occasion with as many fans as possible.

At the upcoming event, dubbed “TXT Moa Con,” fan-favorites will be "reimagined with the energy of a live band," according to Big Hit Music. Moa is the name of the group's official fandom.

Meanwhile, TXT begins the Asian leg of Act : Tomorrow on Friday. The tour stops in Hong Kong for three concerts before heading to Singapore, Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and making two stops in Japan — in Tokyo and Osaka. Between the two Japan shows, the band will release a remix of “SSS (Sending Secret Signals)” featuring Hyde.