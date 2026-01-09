Members of the film community and fans paid tribute to late actor Ahn Sung-ki at Myeongdong Cathedral in downtown Seoul on Friday, where a memorial Mass and a funeral service were held to honor his lifelong devotion to cinema and warm-hearted spirit.

Leading the funeral procession were actors Jung Woo-sung, carrying Ahn's portrait, and Lee Jung-jae, holding the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the country's highest cultural honor that was posthumously awarded to the actor on Monday.

Fellow actors Sul Kyung-gu, Park Chul-min, Yoo Ji-tae, Jo Woo-jin, Park Hae-il and Ju Ji-hoon served as pallbearers.

Archbishop Chung Soon-taick of Seoul presided over the 8 a.m. Mass for Ahn, a devoted Catholic. A funeral service followed, with eulogies being delivered.

Jung shared fond memories of the late actor, who was consistently soft-spoken and warm to everyone during five months of filming in China for the 2001 film "The Warriors."

"Even under difficult filming conditions, he always made a point of calling the Korean and local staff, as well as fellow actors, by their names, and greeting us with a smile," he said. "The depth of his kindness was immeasurable."

"He was a truly beautiful person with the profound dignity of a human being who treated everyone with consistent understanding and love," Jung added.

The actor described Ahn as "a man of great consideration who never wanted to be a burden, and of a modesty and restraint that kept him from putting himself first."

He remembered how the late actor was "hard on himself," driven by the immense responsibility he felt as a leading figure in Korean cinema. Despite the weight of those pressures, "He always maintained his composure," Jung said. "To me, he seemed like an iron man."

"Please rest in peace. With the deepest respect, You were a living saint to me. Thank you," Jung concluded his eulogy as he choked back tears.

The actor died Monday at a Seoul hospital at the age of 74. He had been treated in an intensive care unit after collapsing at home from choking.

Ahn stood as a pillar of Korean cinema for decades, delivering versatile performances in more than 140 films since his debut in 1957 as a child actor.

The film star was cherished not only by audiences but also by renowned directors for his exceptional performances and ability to embody a wide range of characters.

Beyond acting, the late actor dedicated his life to the development of Korean filmmaking, serving as a core member of the country's prominent film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival and the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival. (Yonhap)