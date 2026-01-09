North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged "permanent" support for policies by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Friday, as Pyongyang and Moscow have reinforced their military cooperation.

"I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies and decisions and I have a willingness to be always with you for the sake of you and your Russia," Kim told Putin in a letter sent to the Russian leader, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"This choice will be constant and permanent," Kim was quoted as saying.

"I have come to feel once again the true comradely relations between us and availing myself of this opportunity, I'd like to emphasize that I regard the friendly relations with you as the most precious ones and (a source of) pride," Kim said, according to the KCNA.

Kim sent the letter to Putin the previous day in reply to the Russian leader's congratulatory letter, the KCNA said.

The KCNA did not say when or on what occasion Putin delivered the letter to Kim, although it is likely that the Russian president sent it on Kim's birthday, which is known to be Jan. 8.

Kim noted that Putin's letter was an expression of his friendship and trust in him and the North Korean people, voicing thanks and wishing greater success in all of Putin's important undertakings. (Yonhap)