CES 2026: AI applications of Chinese LLM from AISpeech

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is reported by Shuzhi Society:

CES 2026 opened in Las Vegas, USA, on January 6. As a leading conversational AI platform company in China, AISpeech showcased its smart mobility solutions, smart IOT solutions, and self-developed smart office products.

AISpeech Breaks Down Language Barriers

Language is a barrier to achieving global intelligent interconnection. The full-chain speech and language interaction technology system developed by AISpeech now supports over 40 languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Thai, Spanish, Indonesian, Malay, etc. It has been systematically optimized based on the language characteristics, cultural habits and usage scenarios of different regions, upgrading AI technology from function output to localization empowerment.

At the experience area of AISpeech's booth, visitors experienced near-human conversational interaction through devices equipped with AISpeech's conversation system.

A representative from a European IOT enterprise commented after the experience: "AISpeech's conversation system is surprisingly impressive in terms of synthetic naturalness and understanding of accents and minor languages. It truly has the technical foundation to serve the global market."

AISpeech Goes Global

AISpeech's global strategy covers two core scenarios: consumer and enterprise sectors.

Smart Mobility: AISpeech's Orphi Voice Assistant, built on the "1+N Reliable Distributed LLM Agent System", features high customization and on-device deployment capabilities. It has deeply empowered global clients like Mercedes-Benz and Audi for continuous implementation. It also supports the global expansion of multiple Chinese brands such as BYD and explores opportunities with global partners.

Smart IOT: AISpeech provides end-to-end integrated hardware and software solutions for smart robots, black appliances, white appliances, and consumer electronics brands, including voice interaction software, AI chips, voice interaction modules, and intelligent central control terminals. It has helped Dreame sweepers achieve breakthroughs in global market share and created customized multilingual interaction systems for home appliance brands such as Haier and Hisense.

Self-owned brand global expansion: AISpeech started with High-End Ceiling Microphone to break the long-term monopoly of international brands in the professional audio-visual field. It has successfully entered over 20 countries and regions, extending its brand influence from end users to the industrial chain.

For individual users, AISPEECH AINOTE supports real-time translation of 9 foreign languages and major industry terminologies, perfectly suiting cross-border meeting scenarios. AISPEECH AINOTE achieved a leap from general recording to scenario intelligence and became a star product at the exhibition.

"Made in China" is accelerating its integration into the global technological ecosystem and daily life. In the future, AISpeech will continue to focus on technological innovation, connect global industrial resources, bring more Chinese AI innovations to consumers around the world.