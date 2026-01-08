Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the opening ceremony of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union in Nicosia on Wednesday (Cyprus Presidency of the EU via AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ​said on Thursday the bilateral security guarantees document between Kyiv and Washington was "essentially ‍ready" to be finalised with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy ​said yesterday's meetings ‍of both countries' representatives in ‍Paris discussed "complex issues" ‌from ​the framework under ‍discussion to end the nearly ‌four-year war.

"We understand that the American side will ‍engage with Russia, and we ‍expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely ​willing ​to ‍end the war," Zelenskyy wrote on ⁠X. (Reuters)