Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday the bilateral security guarantees document between Kyiv and Washington was "essentially ready" to be finalised with US President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy said yesterday's meetings of both countries' representatives in Paris discussed "complex issues" from the framework under discussion to end the nearly four-year war.
"We understand that the American side will engage with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely willing to end the war," Zelenskyy wrote on X. (Reuters)