Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ​said on Thursday the bilateral security guarantees document between Kyiv and Washington was "essentially ‍ready" to be finalised with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy ​said yesterday's meetings ‍of both countries' representatives in ‍Paris discussed "complex issues" ‌from ​the framework under ‍discussion to end the nearly ‌four-year war.

"We understand that the American side will ‍engage with Russia, and we ‍expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely ​willing ​to ‍end the war," Zelenskyy wrote on ⁠X. (Reuters)