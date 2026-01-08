The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party have reached a tentative agreement to hold a one-day confirmation hearing later this month for Lee Hye-hoon, the nominee for head of the newly established Ministry of Planning and Budget, a lawmaker said Thursday.

The PPP had initially pushed for a two-day hearing to address controversies surrounding the nominee, but the parties agreed to hold a one-day hearing on Jan. 19, Rep. Jung Tae-ho of the DP told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

The nominee, a former three-term lawmaker from the conservative bloc, has drawn criticism from both ruling and opposition parties following her surprise nomination by President Lee Jae Myung.

The opposition bloc has urged nominee Lee to step down, citing suspicions related to her husband's real estate dealings and allegations over her treatment of subordinates and an intern during her tenure as a lawmaker.

The final date of the hearing is expected to be set by the National Assembly's Committee on Finance and Economic Planning on Monday. (Yonhap)