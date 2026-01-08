Prosecutors on Thursday sought an arrest warrant for conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon in connection with a courthouse riot related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, sources said.

According to the sources, prosecutors filed the warrant against Jeon, who is suspected of encouraging pro-Yoon protesters' violent riot at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 19 last year.

The riot broke out after the court extended Yoon's detention over his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

Jeon, lead pastor at Seoul's Sarang Jeil Church, is accused of inciting trespassing and obstruction of official duties. (Yonhap)