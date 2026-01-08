"Stand Bi Me" continues Wavve's push for LGBTQ+ content

South Korea is set to debut its first-ever bisexual dating reality series.

Korean streaming platform Wavve has greenlit "Stand Bi Me," a reality format featuring bisexual participants as they pursue romantic relationships. Applications were accepted online through September 2025.

Specifics regarding "Stand Bi Me" remain limited other than the fact that the series will be released via Wavve during the first half of 2026. Wavve said details, including the cast size, specific premiere date and format, are still being finalized and cannot yet be disclosed, as the series is still in preparation.

“We are aiming to shape the show in a way that reflects a wide spectrum of relationships and emotions,” said a Wavve representative.

The series extends Wavve’s growing slate of queer dating shows. In 2022, the platform launched "His Man," Korea’s first gay dating reality series, which quickly became a breakout title and has since run for three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

Wavve said the fourth season of "His Man" is set to premiere this year on Jan. 23. Previous seasons followed gay men living together for eight days, incorporating genre staples such as anonymous daily phone calls and a midseason "catfish" entrant designed to disrupt the group’s dynamics.

Wavve also released "Merry Queer" in 2022, a reality series depicting romantic relationships among gay, lesbian and transgender couples, with a focus on younger generations' views on love and marriage.

Last year, Wavve broadened its LGBTQ+ programming to include same-sex relationships between women with the April 2025 debut of "ToGetHer," Korea’s first lesbian dating reality series.

Meanwhile, the programs, despite their virality, had been at the center of numerous controversies.

Both "His Man" and "Merry Queer" have drawn opposition from conservative groups. After the first season of "His Man" concluded, some conservative civic organizations, including Healthy Society, protested outside Wavve’s headquarters in Yeouido, arguing the programming exposed children to what they described as harmful content.

Meanwhile, "ToGetHer" faced severe controversy in May following online allegations against cast member Kim Ri-won. Anonymous posts claimed Kim had previously worked as an adult-content broadcaster, engaged in prostitution, and that she was not actually a lesbian.

Following the breakout of rumors, Kim acknowledged attending six paid dinner meetings during her time as a BJ (broadcast jockey) but denied any sexual involvement, stating that the meetings were limited to dining. Following the backlash, producers removed Kim’s scenes and romantic storylines from the series.