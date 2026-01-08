Three young Asian singers who previously won the Asian edition of AsLiCo International Opera Competition secured major roles at the competition’s 77th edition held Tuesday at the Teatro Sociale di Como, Italy.

With the results, bass Kim Jae-yul, baritone Choi Jun-young and soprano Ye Yua each earned opportunities to perform in professional opera productions across Europe and beyond.

Korean bass Kim, 25, claimed the role of Mustafa in Rossini’s “L’italiana in Algeri.” He previously placed joint second, with Ye, a 22-year-old soprano from China, at the AsLiCo Asia Competition held in September last year, which did not award a first prize.

Ye won the role of Oscar in “Un ballo in maschera.”

Baritone Choi, 29, from Korea, snatched the role of Renato in “Un ballo in maschera,” her second consecutive win at the competition. Choi also won first prize at the AsLiCo Asia Competition in 2024.

Each year, AsLiCo selects specific operas and roles to be produced in its theater network. Singers apply for particular roles instead of a generic “first prize.” The jury then evaluates whether a singer is vocally, dramatically and stylistically ready for that role.

The Asian edition of AsLiCo International Opera Competition, organized by the Beha Philharmonic Orchestra based in Seoul, was launched in 2024.