A conservative lawmaker floated bills Thursday to address foreign speculative buying of South Korean properties and to tackle malicious practices of failing to return the lump-sum deposit to tenants under the country's popular "jeonse" housing rental system.

Rep. Kim Hee-jung of the main opposition People Power Party on Thursday introduced a legislative package of five revision bills to impose new curbs on non-Korean investors buying real estate assets, as they often are subject to lighter oversight on property purchases.

The Lee Jae Myung administration's strict real estate regulations are "putting people in a dire situation" as they struggle to meet requirements to buy a house to live in, Kim said, adding, "On the other hand, foreign speculative capital in a regulatory blind spot is permeating the domestic housing market, feeding the public's feelings of loss."

Under the new bills, foreign buyers would be required to obtain permission from authorities to acquire land in South Korea. Also, those hailing from countries that prohibit land ownership there by foreign parties, such as China, would be reciprocally banned from owning land in South Korea.

Foreign buyers in South Korea would face heavier taxes for property transactions, according to Kim's local tax code revision proposal.

"We can no longer tolerate acts of plundering our citizens' property by foreigners who act outside South Korea's legal boundaries," Kim said, adding that foreigners' combined ownership of properties amount to the equivalent of over 37,000 soccer fields.

Concerning jeonse failures involving foreign homeowners, they could face a travel ban if they habitually fail to return tenants' money received for jeonse contracts. Also, those failing to pay back the jeonse deposit could be subject to mandatory disclosure of their identities, which could include nationality, visa, period of eligible stay and history of tax delinquencies.

Additionally, those registered as property rental business entities in South Korea using private rental housing properties would be subject to the mandatory employment of escrow as proof of their financial capability.

In normal circumstances, if a foreign landlord fails to return jeonse obligations to tenants after the expiration of their contract, the state-run Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee fills in to provide guarantees for deposits.

In the past four years, the amount of money that the state-run company has paid back to tenants instead of foreign landlords and that has not been accounted for totals 16 billion won ($11 million), Kim said.

The liberal Lee administration has imposed regulation of foreigners' transactions in Seoul, as well as in select areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. Effective since August for a year, the rule mandates foreign buyers to obtain permission from local authorities and start living in the property within four months of the transaction.