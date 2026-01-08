Buyout giant’s credibility put to test with prosecutors seeking arrest warrant for its key executives

South Korea-based private equity giant MBK Partners is facing a critical test as its founder and chair, Michael Byung-ju Kim — once hailed as a pioneer of Asia’s private equity industry — faces the possibility of arrest over allegations linked to the collapse of local supermarket chain Homeplus.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office filed a warrant request for Kim, alleging that MBK pushed ahead with the issuance of asset-backed short-term bonds for the portfolio company, despite being aware of the retailer’s deteriorating financial condition and misleading investors ahead of its credit rating downgrade.

Prosecutors sought warrants for executives involved with the retailer as well, including Homeplus CEO and MBK Vice Chair Kim Kwang-il, MBK Vice President Kim Jeong-hwan and Homeplus Chief Financial Officer Lee Sung-jin.

Beyond the arrest warrant proceedings, MBK also faces possible sanctions from the country's top financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Service. In November, the regulator notified the firm that it plans to impose disciplinary measures over its handling of Homeplus, including a possible suspension of business operations.

Meanwhile, Homeplus, once one of Korea’s leading hypermarket chains, is undergoing court-led restructuring to avert bankruptcy, but has yet to make progress in finding a new owner.

Billionaire under legal scrutiny

Michael Byung-ju Kim had been celebrated as a pioneer of Asian private equity for a series of landmark buyouts with his namesake firm before the Homeplus fallout caught up with him.

After working at global financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Carlyle, Kim founded MBK, an independent buyout firm, in 2005 and built it into one of Northeast Asia’s largest private equity groups, managing more than $32.7 billion in assets.

MBK acquired the supermarket chain in 2015 for 7.2 trillion won ($5 billion), beating out rival bidders including KKR and Carlyle in what was then the largest private equity deal in Korea.

The grocery retailer, however, struggled to stay afloat amid weakened profitability due to shifting consumer habits and a heavy debt burden, which some have blamed in part on MBK’s aggressive leveraged buyout.

After Homeplus entered court-led restructuring, Kim, a billionaire ranked by Forbes, pledged to contribute personal funds to compensate investors, though criticism over his responsibility has persisted.

Credibility blow

The court could reject the arrest warrant requests, taking into account that key evidence was secured through search and seizure operations. Risks of flight appear limited as well, with Kim, a US national residing in Korea, currently under a travel ban.

MBK has denied all allegations, saying it “categorically rejects” the claims underlying the warrant request, which it said reflect “a fundamental misunderstanding of both the intent and actions” of MBK, Homeplus’ controlling shareholder.

Regardless of the outcome, the filing of arrest warrant requests alone is expected to deal a significant blow to MBK, industry sources say. If the court approves the warrants, MBK’s credibility could suffer lasting damage, reinforcing perceptions of the firm as predatory private capital. Even if the warrants are denied, a prolonged legal battle is likely to weigh heavily on the firm’s business operations.

The latest development is also expected to add pressure on the private equity firm’s ongoing battle for control of Korea Zinc. MBK has been seeking managerial control of the zinc refiner in alliance with Young Poong, but the coalition has already been struggling amid opposition led by Korea Zinc’s current management.

Korea Zinc Chair Choi Yun-beom has repeatedly labeled MBK a “predatory private equity firm” in an effort to fend off the takeover attempt, and the warrant requests are expected to strengthen his camp’s argument.

With Korea Zinc’s annual general meeting scheduled for March, the case could also influence the stance of swing shareholders, including the National Pension Service, the country's top pension fund.

For the NPS, which has stressed transparency and governance, backing a private equity firm facing arrest warrants over alleged fraud and capital markets law violations could prove a significant burden.

“For public institutional investors, including pension funds such as the National Pension Service, maintaining public credibility is crucial, and merely being associated with a firm facing such allegations can itself be problematic,” an official from a private equity firm said.