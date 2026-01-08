Shinhan Financial Group Chair and CEO Jin Ok-dong (right) poses with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Chair and Executive Director Liao Lin during their meeting Monday in Beijing, on the sidelines of the Korea-China business forum. The two discussed expanding cooperation in global markets, including private currency swap arrangements and joint overseas investment. “Shinhan hopes this meeting with ICBC will translate into tangible advances in our partnership and create joint growth opportunities in the global market,” Jin said. (Shinhan Financial Group)