How K-pop star’s positivity craze turned quiet book of Buddhist wisdom into publishing phenomenon

When Kyobo Book Center released its list of the top 10 bestsellers for 2025, one title stood out amid a sea of Korean books: “Super-Translated Buddha's Words,” by a Japanese monk.

Its unlikely rise can be traced to a single moment. In January, Jang Won-young of the K-pop group Ive mentioned the book during her appearance on tvN talk show “You Quiz on the Block.” Almost immediately, sales took off.

Originally published in May 2024, the book climbed rapidly into the upper ranks of the weekly bestseller list. Sales jumped 76-fold from the previous week, and within a single day rose an eye-catching 1,983.3 percent. Women accounted for nearly two-thirds of buyers, with readers in their 30s making up the largest age group.

Jang’s influence extends beyond charts and sales figures.

In 2024, she popularized the phrase “Lucky Vicky,” a play on her English name that encapsulates her approach to everyday life. She shared a story from a tour in Spain. After waiting in line at a famous bakery, the bread sold out just before her turn. Instead of feeling disappointed, she reframed the moment: A fresh batch would be coming out shortly, meaning she would get it straight from the oven. “That’s Lucky Vicky,” she told fans.

Fans coined another term — “Won-young-style thinking” — which spread quickly as a viral meme. Jang has described it as a way of finding small joys in ordinary moments and choosing gratitude even when circumstances may not go one's way.

That mindset aligns neatly with the message of “Super-Translated Buddha's Words.” Written by the Japanese Buddhist monk Ryunosuke Koike, the book distills Buddhist teachings in short, approachable passages. Rather than leaning on doctrine or ritual, it focuses on everyday emotional life — how to let go of worry, anger and attachment and how to meet oneself with a little more kindness.

“When work gets overwhelming, reading makes me feel like there’s nothing in the world worth getting angry about, though, of course, I still get angry,” Jang said. “When that happens, I open the book and read a line or two. It helps calm me down and gives me the strength to start the next day. It cuts off the spark in your heart.”

One passage, in particular, stayed with her: “Do not cling. If you don’t cling to anything in this world, nothing becomes a problem. The moment attachment becomes obsession, suffering is born.” Jang said the words brought her comfort and clarity.

What else is on her reading list?

Jang’s reading habits have surprised some fans — and charmed others. In May 2024, she appeared on the YouTube talk show “Salon Drip,” hosted by comedian Jang Do-yeon, where she spoke openly about her love of reading.

“I recharge at home on my days off,” she said. “Reading is healing. When you learn something through books, your mind feels lighter and calmer.”

She mentioned “Schopenhauer for Those in Their Forties,” a philosophy book by Kang Yong-soo that appeared on bestseller lists in the first half of the year and placed fifth for the year overall. The book has been recommended by several other public figures as well.

Though marketed to middle-aged readers, she said she chose to read it in her early 20s. “I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to know these things earlier?” she explained, adding that the philosopher’s famously pessimistic tone was an unexpected comfort.

She has also spoken fondly of “The Analects by Confucius,” an ancient Chinese philosophical text, joking that mentioning it makes her sound a little too serious. Still, certain lines have stayed with her, like: “The noble person is at ease; the petty person is always anxious.”

“Isn’t that comforting?” she said.

More recently, Jang shared a photo on Instagram of “Life Lessons From the Buddha,” highlighting a passage she had underlined: “May all living beings be happy, peaceful and at ease.” It felt fitting — a quiet reflection of the steady, positive energy she is known for, both onstage and off.

Celeb Reads explores how K-pop stars, actors and other public figures are reshaping the publishing world through heartfelt book recommendations that revive forgotten titles and create new bestsellers. The series highlights the books that shaped them — and may shape your next read. — Ed.