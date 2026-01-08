South Korea’s Ministry of Intellectual Property on Thursday launched a nationwide public idea challenge aimed at turning citizens’ creative proposals into concrete policies and business projects, marking 100 days since the ministry’s establishment.

The initiative, titled “Everyone’s Idea,” seeks to broaden public participation in economic and social development by introducing a fast-track system designed to accelerate promising ideas into real-world implementation. The project officially begins this Friday and will run through April 15.

Under the program, citizens can submit ideas through a dedicated website, either by responding to government-designated challenges or by freely proposing policy, technology or business ideas without thematic restrictions.

The total prize pool amounts to 780 million won ($590,000). The top overall winner will receive up to 100 million won, while up to 10,000 high-ranking submissions will be awarded regional spending vouchers or cultural vouchers worth about 30,000 won each.

The designated challenge track features 10 policy themes proposed by relevant ministries, including “Transforming daily life with AI agents” and “Embedding workplace safety practices in small businesses,” reflecting key industrial and social priorities. The open track allows citizens to submit independent ideas across all fields.

Starting in April, expert evaluators will shortlist 100 outstanding proposals. Selected participants will then take part in a four-month idea-advancement program offering tailored support such as expert consulting, prototype development, technology verification and patent filing. For policy proposals, relevant government officials will participate as mentors to enhance feasibility.

In addition to prize money, winning ideas will receive follow-up support through inter-ministerial cooperation, including startup assistance, commercialization-focused research and development, intellectual property transactions and incorporation into public policy.

Minister Kim Yong-sun said a single creative idea from the public could evolve into policies that improve everyday life, future industries and job creation.

“The launch of this project marks a new milestone in building a nationwide open-innovation ecosystem where citizens, companies and government grow together through creativity,” he said.