One in five South Korean adults has at least two chronic diseases among diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, according to a study released Thursday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The proportion of adults with at least two chronic conditions nearly doubled over the past 12 years, rising from 11.5 percent in 2013 to 19.7 percent in 2025. About 10 percent of adults had all three conditions.

Meanwhile, 26.4 percent of adults had one chronic disease, based on the report, which surveyed 70,826 Koreans aged 19 and older.

By age group, just 2.0 percent of people in their 20s and 30s had two or more chronic conditions, compared with 17.3 percent among those in their 40s and 50s. The figure climbed to 40.8 percent among people aged 60 and older.

Among patients with two chronic diseases, the most common combination was high blood pressure and high cholesterol, accounting for 19.9 percent.

Meanwhile, 7.1 percent had high blood pressure and diabetes, while 4.9 percent had diabetes and high cholesterol.

Adults with all three conditions made up 10.9 percent of the population, marking a 1.8-fold surge from 5.9 percent in 2013.

Obesity, alcohol consumption and lack of physical activity were identified as major risk factors for having multiple chronic diseases.

Among people in their 40s and 50s, obesity increased the risk 6.3-fold, while alcohol consumption raised the risk 1.8-fold.

“The prevalence of single chronic diseases is rising among younger adults, while the prevalence of multiple chronic conditions increases from middle age,” a KDCA researcher said.

“Health risk factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption and physical inactivity should be addressed through early intervention starting in young adulthood, while prevention and management of multiple chronic conditions are needed from middle age onward.”