G Dragon and Stray Kids will return this year to the French fundraising event Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes, or the Yellow Coins Gala, according to the event organizer on Thursday.

The charity concert has been held annually since 2023 to support children’s hospitals, and is hosted by a foundation headed by French first lady Brigitte Macron.

This year’s event will be held on Jan. 22 in Paris. Other artists taking to the stage include Christina Aguilera and A$AP Rocky.

G Dragon performed at the event last year, alongside BTS’ J-Hope and Blackpink’s Rose, and Stray Kids the year before with Blackpink’s Lisa.