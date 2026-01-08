KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he wanted ​a new meeting with US President Donald Trump as their officials revisited the two most problematic issues in talks aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kyiv is under US pressure to secure peace but wants security guarantees from allies and is pushing back on Russian demands to cede its eastern Donetsk region and give up control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Speaking to reporters over WhatsApp on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said he wanted another meeting with Trump soon to gauge his openness to a Ukrainian proposal that Washington ensure security for Kyiv for more than 15 years in the event of a ceasefire.

He also ‍urged Trump to step up pressure on Russia, which has been cool on the US-backed peace push and is pressing on with its massive air attacks on Ukrainian cities and the country's energy grid.

"The Americans, in my view, are being productive right now; we have good results. ... They ​need to put pressure on Russia.

They have the tools, and they know how to use them," Zelenskyy said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suggestion of a new meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Citing the recent ‍US operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Zelenskyy suggested Washington could similarly move against Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Vladimir Putin ‍ally whose troops became known for their brutality in Ukraine.

"Maybe then Putin would see it and think twice," he said.

Talks in Paris produced commitments from Kyiv's allies ​to back up a ceasefire with guarantees such as a multinational troop presence.

But Zelenskyy said the expression ‍of "political will" had yet to be translated into legally binding pledges backed by national parliaments.

Zelenskyiy spoke as US and Ukrainian officials in Paris discussed the matter of territory and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia plant, ‌Europe's largest nuclear facility, which he described as the two thorniest issues in the talks.

Kyiv has refused to pull out of the industrialised Donetsk region, which Russia has failed to seize entirely despite occupying wide swathes of it. Zelenskyy has said the US has floated the idea of a free economic zone there if Ukraine withdraws from the parts of the region that it still ‍controls.

On Tuesday, US and Ukrainian officials had already talked through "some ideas" to address the issue of territory, he said.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff said "land options" ‍had been discussed and that he hoped for compromise to be reached.

The US has also proposed trilateral operation of the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Moscow captured in 2022 and connected to its own power grid, with an American chief manager, Zelenskyy said last month.

Kyiv has instead proposed joint Ukrainian-American use of the plant, according to Zelenskiy, with the US itself determining ​how to use ​50 percent of ‍the energy produced.

Zelenskyy and other top officials have engaged in high-stakes shuttle diplomacy for weeks to end the war, despite few indications that Russia will sign onto a deal that falls short of its maximalist demands.

Speaking later on Wednesday during a visit to Cyprus, Zelenskyy urged Kyiv's allies to ⁠increase pressure on Moscow and avoid asking Kyiv to make painful concessions.

"We are doing everything required on our side in the negotiation process. And we expect that no additional or excessive demands will be placed on Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy added that it was possible the war could be concluded by mid-2026.