A sleeper hit from Woodz was the most played song on Melon this year, according to the annual tally the largest music platform in Korea published on Thursday.

“Drowning” by the singer-songwriter was released in 2023 on his fifth EP “Oo-li.” But it gained popularity in late 2024 when a clip of him belting out the rock tune in his military uniform on a music show went viral.

It went on to claim the No. 1 spot on Melon’s main songs chart, Top 100 in May last year, as well as a series of music charts, and earned him a trophy from a television music chart show.

After he was discharged in July, Woodz signaled a comeback in September with single “I’ll Never Love Again.” He had a standalone concert in Seoul in November.