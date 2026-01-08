Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two best players in men's tennis today who have been trading Grand Slam titles, will square off in an exhibition match in South Korea this weekend, a potential preview of the final in the year's first major later this month.

Hyundai Card will pit the top-ranked Alcaraz against world No. 2 Sinner in its latest "Super Match" at Inspire Arena in Incheon, just west of Seoul, at 4 p.m. Saturday.

This will be the first appearance in South Korea for both players and will serve as a tuneup for the Jan. 18-Feb. 1 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the year.

Alcaraz, the 22-year-old from Spain, already has six Grand Slam singles titles to his credit, including the French Open and Wimbledon victories in 2024 and the French Open and the US Open triumphs in 2025. He plays an aggressive all-court game, using his speed and athleticism.

Sinner, the 24-year-old Italian, has four Grand Slam singles championships, all of them from the last two years. And in both years, Sinner captured the majors that Alcaraz did not win -- the Australian Open and the US Open two years ago, and the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year. Once one of Italy's top junior skiers, Sinner is known for his powerful groundstrokes.

Together, Alcaraz and Sinner have led a youthful uprising in tennis, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal now retired and Novak Djokovic on the downslope of his career.

Alcaraz has won 10 of 16 meetings so far against Sinner, including a 4-2 mark at Grand Slam tournaments, but the upcoming exhibition will not count toward their head-to-head record.

In 2025, Alcaraz went 4-2 against Sinner, with all six meetings coming in finals of tournaments. In their most recent meeting, though, Sinner defeated Alcaraz in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, in the title match at the ATP Finals.

Hyundai Card's Super Match series has previously featured other tennis legends, including Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams. (Yonhap)