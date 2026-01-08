Netflix's Korean original series "Squid Game" Season 3 received this year's Actor Award nomination for a stunt ensemble action performance category on Wednesday, as organizers unveiled the list of nominees for the annual prizes presented by a US labor union representing actors and other media workers.

The series was nominated in the category of the outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series for the 32nd Actor Awards that the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will present on March 1.

It was placed in the category along with four other competitors -- Disney+'s "Andor," Paramount+'s "Landman," HBO's "The Last of Us" and Netflix's "Stranger Things."

The Actor Awards is the new name for the SAG Awards.

At the 2022 SAG Awards, Squid Game's first season won three awards -- best male actor and female actor as well as outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble.

The Actor Awards recognizes individual and ensemble achievements in motion pictures, drama series and comedy series. Nominees and winners are chosen by those in the extensive SAG-AFTRA community with more than 160,000 members. (Yonhap)