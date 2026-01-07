Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Wednesday that preparations for annual combined drills between South Korea and the United States are under way as planned, calling such exercises a "lifeline" for the military.

Ahn made the remarks during a television appearance amid calls for a need to readjust the military drills to help revive dialogue between the US and North Korea, as both Seoul and Washington are seeking to reengage with Pyongyang.

"Drills are a lifeline for soldiers," Ahn said in a televised interview with Yonhap News TV. "Both South Korea and the U.S. are thoroughly preparing for the exercises under a roadmap, without any significant change so far."

The South Korean and US militaries conduct large-scale drills twice a year -- the springtime Freedom Shield and the summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises. Both militaries stress the drills are defensive in nature, but the North has denounced them as a rehearsal for invasion.

Ahn still left open the possibility of readjusting the drills, saying that the political situation could be taken into account if talks between North Korea and the US materialize.

Addressing South Korea's push to build a nuclear-powered submarine, Ahn said the envisioned vessel may be deployed as early as the mid-2030s if plans proceed smoothly.

The defense ministry has said it will seek to hold negotiations with Washington to gain access to fuel to build nuclear-powered submarines, with the aim of completing the envisioned talks within two years.

Meanwhile, Ahn said the government is expected to achieve the transfer of conditions-based wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul within President Lee Jae Myung's term ending in 2030.

"Both sides assess that significant progress has been made," Ahn said. "The verification of the Full Operational Capability (FOC) is likely to be completed without much difficulty by year-end."

FOC refers to the second part of a three-stage program to assess Seoul's capabilities to lead the allies' combined forces for the retaking of wartime control, with the South Korean military seeking to complete the phase by the next annual defense chiefs' meeting between the two countries scheduled for November.

Ahn, however, noted that the final stage depends on the decision of the leaders of the two countries and vowed utmost efforts for the envisioned plan. (Yonhap)