Short track speed skater Rim Jong-un hadn't even been born the last time South Korea won an Olympic gold in the men's 5,000-meter relay event. That happened at the 2006 Winter Olympics in the Italian city of Turin.

Rim, born in October 2007, will try to lead South Korea back to the top next month when the Winter Games return to Italy, with Milan set to host short track races.

The official motto of the 2026 Winter Olympics is "IT's Your Vibe" -- IT capitalized to signify Italy -- and Rim said Wednesday the immaculate vibe on the men's short track team should help create some magic in Milan.

"When we're on the ice, we stay locked in and try to lean on each other," Rim said during an open training session at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, some 85 kilometers south of Seoul. "Away from the ice, we get along really well just like friends."

Rim is still in high school, the same age that Hwang Dae-heon was when Hwang made his Olympic debut in 2018. Hwang is now the elder statesman of the team at 26, and he said he isn't worried about Rim or any other teammates.

"He doesn't really need my advice," said Hwang, a three-time Olympic medalist. "I hope he enjoys his first Olympic experience."

Lee June-seo, who teamed up with Hwang for the relay silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, said he feels South Korea has a great chance to end the gold medal drought.

"We have the right mix of youthful energy and experience," said the 25-year-old Lee. "We complement each other really well."

Lee Jeong-min, about to make his Olympic debut at 23, agreed.

"We have great chemistry and we are all capable of fulfilling our roles in the relay," he said. "This is our opportunity to win our first relay gold in 20 years."

Shin Dong-min, 20, said winning a team medal will be extra special.

"Obviously, individual races are important" he said. "But if we win a relay medal, then everyone will get to enjoy it. I'd love to win a relay gold more than anything."

South Korea has enjoyed more recent success in the women's 3,000m relay, with gold medals in 2014 and 2018 and silver in 2022. Shim Suk-hee, who was part of the two gold medal-winning teams but missed the 2022 Olympics, said nothing beats winning as a team.

"I think the greatest moment from the Sochi Olympics (in 2014) was having all of us come together as a team," Shim said. "The biggest key now is to keep trusting each other and stay in the moment."

Choi, who skated on the 2018 and 2022 relay teams, said she and her teammates have been in constant communication to determine the optimal order for the Olympics.

"Just like the men's team, we are trying to get the best result possible in our relay," Choi said. "Based on how we've done so far this season, we will decide the best order possible for the Olympics."

Lee So-yeon, the most senior member of the women's team at 32, said this is the best national team she has been on in terms of chemistry and harmony.

"Because it's going to be such a big event, I will probably get nervous there," Lee said. "But I will try to enjoy the experience as much as I can." (Yonhap)