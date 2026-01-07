A senior Pentagon official is mulling back-to-back visits to South Korea and Japan later this month to discuss security issues with Asian allies, sources said Wednesday.

Officials are in the process of coordinating a schedule and agenda for Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby's possible trip to the region, according to the government sources.

Alliance issues, such as South Korea's defense spending increase, the envisioned transition of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul and Seoul's push to build a nuclear-powered submarine, are likely to be discussed should Colby visit the country.

In a social media post last month, the US official called for Asian allies to "do more" for their own defense and cited South Korea as the most recent case of allied countries stepping up to meet a "new global standard" for defense spending.

Seoul's defense ministry did not verify the report, but said the South Korean and US defense ministries are closely cooperating on key pending issues.