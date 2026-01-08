Nongshim’s Shrimp Crackers, known in Korean as “Saewookkang,” emerged as South Korea’s top-selling snack in the first half of 2025.

According to the Food Industry Statistics system, sales of Shrimp Crackers reached 57.8 billion won, holding the top spot in snack sales for the second consecutive year. Sales dipped 1 percent from the same period in 2024 but still led all snack categories.

Industry officials credited the product’s staying power to Nongshim’s collaborative marketing, including a limited edition package featuring characters from the Netflix series “KPop Demon Hunters,” which gained attention on social media and online communities.

Orion’s potato chip product Pocachip ranked second with 54.4 billion won, posting the highest growth among the top 10 snacks, up 8.1 percent from 2024. It was followed by Orion’s Choco Pie, Lotte Wellfood’s Pepero, Nongshim Kellogg’s Pringles, Lotte Wellfood’s Kkokkalcorn, Haitai Confectionery’s Home Run Ball, Ferrero Rocher, Lotte Wellfood’s Gana and Orion’s Squid Peanut.