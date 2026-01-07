Top ballet companies, new audiences fuel Seoul’s dance surge

Last year, Seoul emerged as a notable stop on the global ballet circuit, welcoming a series of top-tier companies, including the Paris Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Royal Ballet in London.

Contemporary ballet also found a receptive audience with the year-old Seoul Metropolitan Ballet posting solid results, while a newly formed company drew widespread attention with viral work that incorporated the gat — traditional Korean men's headwear from the Joseon era — into classical ballet imagery.

The momentum was further amplified by an unexpected source of new stardom. Mnet’s hit dance competition "Stage Fighter" sent several ballet dancers back to the stage with newfound visibility.

With that energy still evident, 2026’s ballet season arrives with considerable anticipation, promising a lineup that reflects both growing audiences and expanding artistic ambition.

Dual Korean leaders

The Korean National Ballet and Universal Ballet, the country's two leading companies, will face off with "Swan Lake." The respective productions of the Tchaikovsky gem share a classical foundation but diverge in tone and structure. The KNB will dance to Yury Grigorovich’s version, while Universal Ballet turns to the Mariinsky tradition. Both productions will be staged at the Seoul Arts Center, with the KNB performing in April and Universal Ballet in August.

The fall brings two cornerstone works of romantic ballet. Universal Ballet will perform "The Sleeping Beauty" in October, while the Korean National Ballet reprises "Giselle," following last season. "The Sleeping Beauty" adheres closely to the classical formalism and technical rigor of Marius Petipa’s choreography. Lavish court scenes and richly colored set designs are expected to complement the autumn. The KNB’s "Giselle" follows later in October, its iconic second act danced by the vengeful spirits in ghostly white remaining the production’s defining moment.

Beyond the classics, both companies will highlight their own artistic identity. Universal Ballet opens its season in May with one of its landmark creations, "Shim Chung," a Korean narrative ballet that first premiered in 1986 and that is returning on its 40th anniversary. Based on the Korean folktale, the ballet tells the story of a daughter who sacrifices herself in a desperate attempt to restore her blind father’s sight.

The Korean National Ballet, meanwhile, presents a contemporary double bill in May at the GS Arts Center, pairing Wayne McGregor’s “Infra” with Glen Tetley’s “The Rite of Spring.” In November, the company will restage John Neumeier’s “The Lady of the Camellias,” a work closely associated with artistic director Kang Sue-jin, who received the Benois de la Danse prize in 1999 for her performance in the role.

The year concludes with perennial holiday favorite "The Nutcracker," staged by Universal Ballet at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and by the Korean National Ballet at the Seoul Arts Center.

Young contemporary, visiting companies to watch

The Seoul Metropolitan Ballet, the country’s first public contemporary ballet company, has also completed preparations for its upcoming season. The company opens in March with a double bill pairing Johan Inger’s “Bliss” with Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar’s “Jakie."

In May, the company will premiere “In the Bamboo Forest,” a new work by choreographer Kang Hyo-hyung and composer Park Da-ul that draws on imagery of evergreen bamboo. Additional new programs include a Schubert-based double bill, “Death and the Maiden,” in August, followed by a Hans van Manen triple bill in November, highlighted by the Korean premiere of “Grosse Fuge.”

International companies are also set to return to Korean stages, with further announcements expected. The first to be confirmed is the Monte Carlo Ballet, which will present “Swan Lake” at the Seoul Arts Center, marking its first visit to Korea in three years, following its 2023 production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

Choreographed in 2011, the production by the company’s artistic director, Jean-Christophe Maillot, strips away conventional classical gestures to embed emotion and narrative directly in the dancers’ movement. Reimagining the ballet as a psychological drama, Maillot shifts the focus from fairy-tale romance to family conflict and the tension between good and evil within the human psyche.

Yunbyul Ballet Company, which emerged as a breakout name in the ballet scene with its sold-out production “Gat,” will take the work on a nationwide tour again this year and is also preparing a new full-length ballet called “Carmen.”

“Gat,” a series of ballet pieces inspired by the traditional Korean hats worn according to social class and occasion, resonated for its blend of cultural reference and classical form. Its popularity was further fueled by fans eager to see dancers such as Kang Gyeong-ho, Jung Sung-wook and Kim Yu-chan, who rose to prominence through Mnet’s “Stage Fighter,” as well as by online buzz drawing comparisons to the Saja Boys, the fictional K-pop boy band in "KPop Demon Hunters."