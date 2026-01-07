Foreign spouses can now claim home-purchase savings deductions

Some 700,000 foreign nationals working in Korea must file year-end tax settlements in February, with enrollment in the simplified document service due by Jan. 15.

The National Tax Service said Wednesday that foreign workers -- excluding day laborers -- must settle taxes on wages and salaries earned in 2025, with the process for foreigners largely the same as for Korean workers.

Year-end tax settlement adjusts how much tax an employee owes on wages and salaries, based on income, taxes already withheld, and qualified deductions. Workers may receive a refund if too much tax was withheld, or be required to pay additional tax if too little was withheld.

Foreign taxpayers who wish to use the one-stop simplified filing service must inform their employers by Jan. 15. Employers are required to register eligible employees on the tax agency's online platform, Hometax, by Saturday.

Employees covered by the one-stop service can begin submitting documents after Jan. 17, once notified by their employers. Those not enrolled can download their tax and deduction records directly from Hometax from Jan. 17, with updated records available from Jan. 20. Final submission deadlines vary by employer, with the overall deadline set for the end of February.

Foreign workers who qualify as Korean tax residents -- those with a registered address or who stayed in Korea for more than 183 days -- largely follow the same filing process as Korean nationals, though there are several benefits specific to foreign residents.

Starting this year, foreigners married to Korean nationals are eligible for deductions tied to home-purchase savings accounts. Previously, the benefit was limited to those recognized as “heads of households” under the Resident Registration Act, a status unavailable to non-citizens.

Under the revised rules, foreign residents earning 70 million won ($48,000) or less a year and married to a non-home-owning head of household may deduct up to 40 percent of their 2025 deposits into a home-purchase savings account, capped at 3 million won annually.

Additional incentives are available for highly skilled foreign professionals in the tech sector. Tech specialists may qualify for a 50 percent income tax reduction on their wages for up to 10 years if they provide technical services in Korea under an engineering technology licensing agreement, or if they hold at least a bachelor’s degree in science or engineering with overseas research and development experience.

Those classified as “outstanding overseas talent” under the Special Act on High-Tech Industry Talent Innovation can receive the tax reduction on wages received from Feb. 28, 2025, onward.