Applications open through Feb. 9, both Korean and foreign nationals may apply

An open call for artistic director of the Korean Pavilion for Venice Biennale 2027 launched Wednesday, according to the Arts Council Korea, the commissioner of the pavilion at the world’s most prestigious art and architecture biennale.

Applications for the artistic director position will be accepted from Wednesday through Feb. 9. The official announcement of the individual or team selected is expected in May after in-depth interviews and presentations. Typically, a single artistic director is selected, but teams or duos may also take on the role.

The Venice Biennale, which will run from May 8 to Nov. 21, 2027, takes place every year, rotating between art and architecture: art exhibitions in even-numbered years and architecture in odd-numbered years.

The Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition in 2027 will be helmed by renowned Chinese architects Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu. The overarching theme of the biennale has yet to be announced.

The Korean Pavilion was the last national pavilion added to Giardini for 30 years until construction of the Qatar Pavilion was announced last year. A total of 30 national pavilions are located in Giardini, the Venice Biennale's main venue.

The Korean Pavilion marked its 30th anniversary in 2025 with a forum titled “30 Years of the Korean Pavilion,” bringing leading Korean architects and experts to Venice to reflect on its legacy.

In 2025, Danish curator Jacob Fabricius was selected as the first-ever foreign national artistic director for the Korean Pavilion, along with Korean curator Lee Seol-hui.

Seoul-based Binna Choi will curate the Korean Pavilion for the upcoming Venice Biennale 2026, with the main art exhibition falling under the overarching theme of “In Minor Keys.”