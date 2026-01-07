Nearly half of South Korean high school students are sleeping less than six hours a night, and almost 1 in 3 has contemplated suicide, according to a new government-backed study that points to relentless academic pressure as a central aggravating factor.

According to a report released Wednesday by the National Youth Policy Institute, 46.7 percent of students attending regular high schools said they slept fewer than six hours per day in 2024, while 30.5 percent said they had thought about suicide.

Of the 2,258 students surveyed, 29.7 percent reported sleeping between five and six hours a day, while 17 percent said they slept even less than five hours.

The largest share of respondents, 30.8 percent, said they slept between six and seven hours, while only 5.5 percent reported sleeping more than eight hours a night, which is the amount recommended for teenagers.

Most students cited studies as the main reason for staying up late.

Among students who reported a lack of sleep, the highest proportion, 25.5 percent, said they sacrificed sleep to take online courses, complete homework or engage in independent study. Another 19.3 percent attributed their lack of sleep to private academies and tutoring, followed by 13.4 percent who cited evening self-study sessions.

Many South Korean high schools require students to attend evening self-study sessions until late at night.

Such academic pressure is also linked to significant psychological strain, the study found.

Among the 30.5 percent of students who said they had experienced suicidal thoughts in 2024, 46.5 percent cited academic pressure as the main reason. This was followed by anxiety related to career uncertainty, at 25.2 percent.

Overall, 19.5 percent of students attending regular high schools said they were “unhappy,” while 40.9 percent said they had felt depressed at least once, with academic stress again identified as the leading cause.

The survey also found that 38.7 percent of students had at some point considered dropping out of school.

Experts say sleep deprivation is closely linked to the psychological strain experienced by students.

“A lack of sleep makes it more difficult to regulate emotions, particularly among adolescents whose brains are still developing,” said Suh Soo-yeon, a professor of psychology at Sungshin Women’s University, warning that prolonged sleep deprivation can contribute to deteriorating mental health, including suicidal thoughts.

“Sleep is directly related to cognitive function,” she added. “Insufficient sleep can impair concentration and memory, affecting the students' abilities to make decisions."

- - -

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.