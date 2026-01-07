Katseye leaped up to No. 22 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Gabriela,” reaching its highest spot on the main singles chart, according to the chart dated Jan. 10.

The single has spent 24 weeks on the chart.

“Gnarly,” another B-side track from its second EP “Beautiful Chaos,” reentered the chart and claimed the No. 82 spot, a new peak, extending its stay to 12 weeks.

The mini album climbed back up 14 places from the previous week to No. 17, after peaking at No. 4 in July, extending its chart run to 27 weeks.

Last week, the group of six released “Internet Girl.” The single entered Spotify’s Global Daily Top Songs chart at No. 13, and generated over 2.8 million streams on release day.