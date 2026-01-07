HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured a contract to conduct maintenance, repair and overhaul work on a US Navy logistics support ship, the shipbuilder said Wednesday.

Under the latest contract, the company will carry out a regular overhaul of the USNS Cesar Chavez, a 41,000-ton replenishment ship assigned to the US Navy’s 7th Fleet.

The contract follows the completion of the company’s first such project for the US Navy. The USS Alan Shepard departed on Tuesday after undergoing overhaul work that began in August, the company said.

The maintenance work for the USNS Cesar Chavez will begin on Jan. 19 at a quay near the company’s Ulsan shipyard, scheduled to run until March. The overhaul will cover around 100 items, including the hull, propulsion, electrical and auxiliary systems.

“We completed our first US Navy ship maintenance work based on our unrivaled technology and expertise,” said Joo Won-ho, president of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and head of its naval and special ship unit.

“Following the launch of the naval and special ship unit, we will further strengthen our capabilities to lead the maintenance, repair, and overhaul business of US naval vessels.”

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to strengthen its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities by combining its shipbuilding technology and expertise with dock facilities and personnel following its late 2025 merger with affiliate HD Hyundai Mipo.