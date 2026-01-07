The US Supreme Court is expected to issue rulings ​Friday as it weighs cases with major implications both nationally and around the world including the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

The court indicated on its website Tuesday that it could release decisions in argued cases when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting Friday. The court does not announce ahead of time which rulings it intends to issue.

The challenge to Trump's tariffs is among the most closely watched of the cases awaiting decisions by the top US judicial body that could ‍impact the global economy and marks a major test of presidential powers.

During arguments heard by the court on Nov. 5, conservative and liberal justices appeared to cast doubt on the legality of the tariffs, which Trump imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for ​use during national emergencies. The case involves appeals by Trump's administration after lower courts ruled that his unprecedented use of that law exceeded his authority.

The Republican president has continued to express concern about the possibility of ‍losing the case. In a social media post Friday, Trump said such a ruling would be a "terrible ‍blow" to the United States.

"Because of Tariffs, our Country is financially, AND FROM A NATIONAL SECURITY STANDPOINT, FAR STRONGER AND MORE ‌RESPECTED THAN EVER BEFORE," Trump ​said in another post Monday.

Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on goods ‍imported from individual countries to address what he called a national emergency related to US trade deficits, as well as on China, Canada and Mexico as economic leverage to curb the trafficking of the ‌often-abused painkiller fentanyl and illicit drugs into the United States.

Other important cases are also awaiting rulings at the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

In October, the court heard arguments in a challenge to another key section of the Voting Rights Act, the landmark 1965 federal law enacted by Congress to prevent racial discrimination in voting. The ‍conservative majority appeared poised to curb the Voting Rights Act's Section 2, which bars voting maps that would result in diluting the clout of minorities, ‍even without direct proof of racist intent.

The court also heard arguments in October in a challenge on free speech grounds to a Colorado law banning psychotherapists from conducting "conversion therapy" that aims to change an LGBT minor's sexual orientation or gender identity. A majority of the justices appeared ready to back a ​Christian licensed counselor who ​challenged the ‍law under the US Constitution's First Amendment protections against government abridgment of free speech.

The court has a busy few months ahead. On Jan. 13, it will hear arguments in a bid to enforce Republican-backed state laws banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools.

On ⁠Jan. 21, in another case with major implications for economic policy, it will hear arguments in Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook, a move without precedent that challenges the central bank's independence. Cook remains in place for the time being. (Reuters)