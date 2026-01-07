Stray Kids are invited to headline The Governors Ball Music Festival in the US, alongside Lorde and A$AP Rocky, said label JYP Entertainment Wednesday.

The group will open day two of the three-day annual music festival slated to be held in New York.

Stray Kids has headlined a series of music festivals around the world, including Lollapalooza Paris, I-Days, BST Hyde Park and Lollapalooza Chicago. In September, it will be headlining Rock in Rio.

The upcoming gig is part of a yearlong plan the group announced on New Year’s Day, which included an album, a tour, a fan meetup and joining the lineup for a music festival. The group will also unveil a documentary film on “Dominate.” The tour was Stay Kids' largest yet, encompassing 35 cities and 56 shows.