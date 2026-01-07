The leader of the main opposition People Power Party apologized Wednesday for the failed attempt to impose martial law by ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok made the apology during a New Year's press conference at the party's headquarters, signaling that the conservative party would distance itself from Yoon, who is standing criminal trial on insurrection charges.

"The declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, was a wrong and inappropriate response to the situation that caused major confusion and inconvenience to the public," Jang said, offering his "deep" apologies. (Yonhap)