G-Dragon is planning to hold his first-ever solo fan meeting in February, according to a local media report Tuesday.

His agency Galaxy Corporation only said that it is still in discussion.

The meet and greet comes approximately two months after he wrapped up his record-setting solo tour, “Ubermensch.” The concert series began in Korea in March last year and concluded with an encore show in Seoul in mid-December.

The tour stopped at 17 cities around the world for 39 shows, and the three-night encore gig alone drew 54,000 fans, pushing the total number to 825,000.

The tour was titled after his third solo studio album, which hailed his comeback after eight years out of the limelight.

The LP debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 28 regions and sold close to 640,000 copies on the day of release.