South Korea has confirmed an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm, bringing the total number of cases this season to 33, authorities said Tuesday.

The latest case was detected at a quail farm in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul, which was raising 500,000 birds, according to the authorities.

South Korea issued a 24-hour standstill order for all chicken and quail farms, facilities and vehicles in North Chungcheong Province and neighboring areas to prevent the spread of the disease.

It marked the first highly pathogenic avian influenza case reported in Okcheon since December 2016. (Yonhap)