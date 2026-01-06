SHANGHAI -- President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to visit a historic site linked to Korea's former provisional government and to attend a startup business event in China's economic hub.

Lee flew to Shanghai from Beijing on the third day of his four-day state visit to China, which included summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

While in Beijing, he also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation and strengthen joint efforts to promote regional peace.

Later in the day, Lee is scheduled to attend a welcome dinner hosted by Chen Jining, the Shanghai Municipal Party secretary. The dinner is expected to focus on exchanges between regional governments and the protection and preservation of sites related to Korea's independence movement.

On Wednesday, Lee will attend the Korea-China Venture Startup Summit, where he will meet entrepreneurs from venture firms and startups from both countries.

He will then visit the site that served as the headquarters of Korea's provisional government during Japan's colonial rule in the early 1900s to mark the centennial anniversary of its establishment this year.

Lee also plans to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the birth of independence hero Kim Koo (1876-1949), who led the provisional government in Shanghai.

During his summit with Xi on Monday, Lee highlighted the shared history of Korea and China, both of which lost national sovereignty and fought for independence -- an apparent reference to Japan's colonial expansion in the early 20th century.

Lee's planned visit to the historic site comes ahead of an anticipated summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as Seoul and Tokyo are reportedly arranging Lee's visit to Japan in the coming weeks.

Lee will return home later Wednesday. (Yonhap)