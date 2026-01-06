Brokerages lift targets for benchmark index amid 2026 rally

The South Korean benchmark Kospi further extended its record rally Tuesday, surging past 4,500 points in intraday trading.

The Kospi stood at 4,501.88 points as of 2:30 p.m., gaining 44.36 points, or 1 percent, from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange. It was the first time for the index to surpass the 4,500 mark.

The index opened at 4,446.08, losing 0.26 percent from the previous session. In early trading, it slid as low as 4,395, but it soon reversed course and climbed steadily, eventually advancing past the 4,500 threshold. It had reached as high as 4,513.25 as of press time.

Retail investors and institutional investors drove the surge, net purchasing shares worth 739 billion won and 155 billion won ($510 million and $107 million), respectively. Foreign investors were the sole net sellers, offloading roughly 1 trillion won on the bourse.

Tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led the rally, each touching fresh highs.

Samsung Electronics was trading at 138,200 won as of 2:30 p.m., up 100 won, or 0.07 percent from the previous session. It earlier rose to an intraday high of 138,700 won on the Korea Exchange. Before the market opened, the tech giant surged as high as 140,200 won in premarket trading on Nextrade, an alternative trading system.

SK hynix was quoted at 718,000 won, gaining 22,000 won, or 3.16 percent, as of 2:30 p.m. It earlier rose to an intraday high of 727,000 won. The stock opened at 694,000 won, pressured by profit-taking, but soon reclaimed the 700,000 won level.

Following a standout year of a 76 percent surge in 2025, the Kospi has been extending its rally this year, surpassing 4,300 points on Friday, rising to the 4,400 level on Monday and hitting the 4,500 milestone on the following day.

Local brokerage houses have raised their upside targets for the Kospi.

Kiwoom Securities on Tuesday lifted its annual forecast range for the benchmark index to 3,900–5,200 points, while Yuanta Securities raised its 2026 outlook band to 4,200–5,200.

Earlier, NH Investment & Securities set the upper end of its Kospi forecast at 5,500, while KB Securities said the index could break above 5,000 in the second half of this year and reach as high as 7,500 in the first half of 2027.

“The focus is set on how far the index can climb,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. "Given the strength of earnings momentum, it is appropriate to leave room for further upside in the index.”